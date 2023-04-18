Katharine Kimball (Grant) Martin-Savage, 80, of Wiscasset, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2023. She was born on July 6, 1942 in Boston, Mass. Katharine was raised in Lynnfield Center, Mass. and graduated from Katherine Gibbs Secretarial College in Boston. In 1960, she joined the Central Intelligence Agency as a secretary. There she met her first husband, Gilbert William Martin. They raised three children while living in Virginia, California, Germany, and South Korea, and retired to Wiscasset in 1980 where Katharine remained following Gilbert’s death.

Katharine worked for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office, and the Maine Office of Court Security. She served two terms on the Wiscasset Board of Selectmen, and several terms on the Budget Committee. Katharine was also a member of the Wiscasset Chamber of Commerce.

She was a member of the Wiscasset Female Charitable Society and the Friends of the Wiscasset Public Library. She will be long remembered for her generous hosting of the Friends “Bands for Books” fundraising event at her Seafield Farm. Katharine remarried in 1982 to Lewis Emerson Savage, and they spent 34 years together, before his death in 2016. They enjoyed traveling, gardening, and their time on the farm together.

Katharine is survived by her brother, Steven Grant; children, Stephanie Hergenroeder and husband, Mark, Amy Martin and husband, Aboubacar, Beth Martin and husband, Martijn; and grandchildren, Katharine Nowak, Matthew Hergenroeder, Djiba Camara-Martin, Moumi Camara-Martin, and Fatau Camara-Martin.

A celebration of life is planned for 11 a.m., on Monday, May 1, 2023 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wiscasset Female Charitable Society (WFCS) at P.O. Box 188, Wiscasset, ME 04578; or the Friends of the Wiscasset Public Library at 21 High St., Wiscasset, ME 04578.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home at 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

