Katherine A. (Ballard) Reay passed away at the Captain Lewis Residence on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, after a lengthy illness. She is the beloved wife of Walter W. Reay with whom she shared 45 years of marriage.

Kathy was born Jan. 1, 1951, in Lincoln. She is the daughter of the late Donald Ballard Sr. and Barbara (Conant) Ballard. Kathy was a graduate of Lee Academy Class of 1969. She went on to further her education, graduating from Husson College with a degree in Business.

Kathy worked at VA Healthcare Systems at Togus as a secretary for 36 years until her retirement in 2009.

Kathy loved babysitting her grandchildren and spending time with her family, she especially enjoyed going to the family camp at Madagascal Pond in Burlington. She also enjoyed walking, reading, doing crossword puzzles and going on road trips with Walter to Florida and the Outer Banks with her family.

In addition to her loving and devoted husband Walter, Kathy is survived by her children Brian Reay and his wife, Erika, of China, Pamela Reay, of Pembroke, Mass., and Penny Orsted and her husband, Brett, of Baileys Harbor, Wis.; her brothers, David Ballard and his wife, Victoria, of Hampden, Michael Ballard and his wife, Karen, of Virginia, and Scott Ballard and his wife, Lisa, of Fairfield; her sister, Sharon Ballard and her husband, Kevin Gross, of Wilson, N.C.; her cherished grandchildren, Lauren and Evan Reay, Rahlo Reay, Alex, Chris and Ben Orsted; her great-grandchildren, Vivian and Remy Orsted. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Kathy is predeceased by her brother, Donald Ballard Jr.

Kathy’s family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at the Captain Lewis Residence for the outpouring of care, love and support shown to Kathy and her family.

Kathy’s visiting hours will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, Nov. 28 in the Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, 1 Church St., Augusta. Her funeral service will follow visitation at the Funeral Home at noon. Interment will be in Coombs Cemetery, Augusta.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathy’s memory may be made to the Captain Lewis Residence, 270 Maine Ave., Farmingdale, ME 04344.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, 1 Church St., Augusta where condolences and memories may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website by visiting khrfuneralhomes.com.

