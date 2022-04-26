A graveside service for Katherine F. Norwood, 91, of South Bristol, who passed away on Feb. 9, 2022, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the West Bristol Cemetery in Walpole.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kathy’s memory to the South Bristol Historical Society, PO Box 229, South Bristol, ME 04568.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

