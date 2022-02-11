Katherine F. Norwood, 91, of South Bristol, died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 at Cove’s Edge in Damariscotta. She was born on May 3, 1930 in South Bristol to Clifton and Fannie Poole. She grew up and attended school in South Bristol, and graduated from Lincoln Academy in 1948.

During high school she worked at the Christmas Cove Post Office. She was trained as a CNA at Miles Memorial Hospital and in later years went to work as a caregiver in Lincoln County.

As a young girl, she loved swimming, ice skating, horseback riding, and playing the guitar. She loved history and was a member of the South Bristol Historical Society and the Union Congregational Church of South Bristol.

On Jan. 8, 1950 she married the love of her life, Ralph C. Norwood, II. They spent many hours playing music together at various nursing homes, churches and the Alna Grange.

She and Ralph spent many winters in Florida, traveling there by truck and camper, and later by boat including the Unity and their schooner, the Shekinah Glory.

She loved spending time with her many grandchildren and her friends. She was often seen on the road, driving her red car on her way to meet her friends at McDonald’s for lunch.

She was predeceased by her husband, Ralph C. Norwood II; her brother, Raymond Poole; her sister, Barbara Simpson; and parents, Clifton and Fannie Poole.

Kathy is survived by her sons, Ralph C. Norwood, III and his wife Esther, and David P. Norwood and his wife, Laurie; grandchildren, Ralph Norwood IV and wife, Andrea, Lisa Henley and husband, Eric, Holly Blanc and husband, Steven, John Norwood and wife, Leah, Sarah Norwood, Michael Norwood and wife, Ceri, Amy Yonkers and husband, Steven, Matthew Norwood, Rachael Norwood, Caroline Norwood; and many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A time of visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. She will be laid to rest with a graveside service at the West Bristol Cemetery in Walpole in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kathy’s memory to the South Bristol Historical Society, PO Box 229, South Bristol, ME 04568.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

