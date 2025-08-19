Kathleen “Kathi” M. Griffin Wall, 78, of Bristol, passed away on the morning of Aug. 13, 2025 at Breakwater Commons in Rockland. Born on Sept. 27, 1946 in Clinton, Iowa, she was the daughter of C. Vincent Griffin and Marian (Heusinkvelt) Griffin.

Kathi grew up in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. After graduating high school she moved to San Diego, Calif., and after getting married, across the country to Caribou. She made her way down to the Midcoast, where she lived for over 50 years.

Kathi was a longtime member of the Wells-Hussey American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 42 in Damariscotta, where she served as president, vice president, secretary, and chaplain throughout her 50-year tenure. Kathi also served as state president for the Auxiliary, a proud accomplishment for her.

Kathi had a passion for veterans’ affairs, and volunteered a lot of her time to help veterans at her local post as well as Togus. She loved animals, especially her dogs. Kathi loved to watch sports, especially her New England Patriots, Celtics, and Red Sox. Anytime there was a game, it was on TV.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her aunt, Marguerite Barnes; husband, Stanley Wall; and stepgrandson, Reece Demmons.

Kathi is survived by her three children, Marvin “Sky” Hartley and partner, Angie, Paul Hartley, and Tiffany Lawrence and her husband, Chris; stepchildren, Heather Case and partner, Matt, and Daniel Wall; brother, Henry “Hank” Griffin and wife, Jan; sister-in law, Carol Curtis and her husband, Elijah; grandchildren, Cody Hartley, Brittni Hartley, Isaiah Garza, Griffin Hartley, Caden Hartley, Jacob Lawrence, Noah Lawrence, and Quinn Lawrence; Justin Case, Lauren Benner, Kassidi Gilbert, Leonard Wall, and Dawson Wall; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Kathi loved her family and friends deeply, she will be missed.

A celebration of life for Kathi will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20 at the Wells-Hussey American Legion Post No. 42, at 527 Main St. in Damariscotta. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Child Welfare Fund, payable to Wells-Hussey American Legion Post No. 42, P.O. Box 268, Damariscotta, ME 04543; or to Midcoast Humane, 5 Industrial Parkway, Brunswick, ME 04011.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

