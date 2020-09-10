Kathleen “Kathy” (Alexander) Cray, 64, of Wiscasset, went home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sept. 8, 2020 at her residence.

She was born in Brunswick on Feb. 22, 1956 to John L. and Nancy A. (Brilliant) Alexander.

She graduated from Brunswick High School in June of 1974 and married the love of her life, Raymond P. Cray I, shortly later, on June 29, 1974.

Kathy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her eyes sparkled with life. Her main focus was always on others and she gave of herself, unselfishly. Her witty sense of humor put a smile on the face of everyone she met.

While raising her family, she took on many part-time jobs. Finding her niche, she opened Cray’s Half Acre Farm Daycare, where many of the little ones called her “Aunt Kathy.”

She liked to stay busy. She was a Girl Scout leader for many years. She enjoyed camping and decorating her lot for the Fourth of July and traveling to Florida with her husband. She was an avid cook and baker. She especially enjoyed baking for the holidays, when she made cookie trays for many people, full of cookies, fudge, and needhams. She looked forward to weekly toy auctions in the fall and she happily donated to Toys for Tots.

Kathy loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her kids and grandkids, who she loved “to the moon and back.”

She is survived and greatly missed by her mother, Nancy Alexander of West Bath; her loving husband of 46 years, Raymond Cray I of Wiscasset; her son, Raymond Cray II of Bath; her daughter, Katie Cray and son-in-law Neal Hyson of East Boothbay; her brother, Gary Glidden and wife Kim of West Bath; her brother, John Alexander and wife Julie of Litchfield; her sister, Vanessa Moore and husband Irving of Lisbon; and her grandchildren, Miles Cray, Nadia Cray, Matthew Hyson, Justin Hyson, and Alyssa Hyson.

She was predeceased by her father, John Alexander; and her infant granddaughter, Savannah Hyson.

A celebration of her amazing life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19 at the Bath Foursquare Gospel Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Four Square Gospel Church, 405 Centre St., Bath, ME 04530.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

