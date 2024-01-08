Kathleen “Kay” J. Myers, 86, of Wiscasset, also of Tarpon Springs, Fla., passed away on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023 with her longtime companion, Clarky, by her side.

Kay was born on June 14, 1937, daughter of Arthur and June Ethel (Harris) Grady. She attended Chelsea Schools. Kay worked at Sylvania in Waldoboro for many years, at Huber’s Market as well as the Head Start, in Wiscasset, with her longtime dear friend, Polly Dalton.

Kay enjoyed spending the summer months in Maine and wintered in Florida. Her seven sons and their families meant everything to Kay. She was an avid reader of books, enjoyed watching movies, and playing cards, especially cribbage.

She is survived by her longtime companion, Clark Colby, of Wiscasset; as well as her six sons: Tim James and wife, Nancy, of Wiscasset, Ernie James and wife, Martha, of Cornville, Larry James and wife, Mary, of Florida, Skip James and wife, Carol, of Wiscasset, Grady James, of Florida, and Donny James, of Wiscasset; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased in death by her son, Randy James, of Wiscasset; as well as her great-grandson, Trey, of Wiscasset. She was the sister of the late Marvina Ward, Geraldine Merrill, Penelope Perry, and Rodney Grady.

There will be no funeral services. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., in Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

