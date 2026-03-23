Kathryn J. Seigars, 63, of Heritage Lane, Wiscasset, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2026.

She was born in Damariscotta on Sept. 28, 1962, a daughter of Carlton Simmons Jr. and Carol Either Simmons. In 1978 she graduated from Cox High School in Virginia. In 1979 she moved back to Bath. She married James Seigars and was employed as a waitress at several places from Brunswick to Boothbay Harbor. She was also employed at Big Al’s, NAPA, and Shaw’s, all in Wiscasset.

Kathy enjoyed needlepoint, doing crafts, and shooting pool.

She was predeceased by her parents.

She is survived by one son, Josh J. Seigars, of Wiscasset; two brothers, Dana Bussler and Jerry Bussler; three half brothers, Jody Bussler, Jason Bussler, and Nate Norong; one half sister, Jennifer Bussler; one grandson, Ezra Bruce Seigars; one step-granddaughter, Yuna Olson; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of Kathy’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, at 819 High St. in Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

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