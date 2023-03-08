Kathryn “Kathy” Edythe Gray, of Edgecomb, passed away Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023 at Mid Coast Hospital.

Kathryn was born Jan. 16, 1951 in Castine to Carl and Harriet (Leach) Bowden. She attended Orland and Bucksport schools. On June 19, 1970 she married Richard Gray. Kathy and Richard settled in Edgecomb where they raised their two sons. Kathy worked various jobs in Boothbay Harbor over the years.

Kathy enjoyed listening to music played by local bands, gathering with family and friends, as well as game nights in Bucksport. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy.

Kathryn is predeceased by her father, Carl Bowden Sr.; mother, Harriet Leach Bowden; her three children, Brandon, Carla, and Heather; brother, Carl “Bill” Bowden Jr.; brother-in-law, Arthur Winchester; mother-in-law, Flavilla Gray; and father-in-law, Roger Gray.

Kathryn is survived by her husband, Richard Gray Sr.; sons, Richard Gray Jr., and Charles Gray and wife, Christine; grandchildren, Mason and Alana Gray; sisters, Karen Hatch, Bonnie Chubbuck and husband, Neil, Faith Winchester and Doug Tweedie; sister-in-law, Arlene Bowden; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.

A celebration of Kathy’s life will be held June 24 for all to gather in her memory. Condolences may be shared at funeralalternatives.net.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

