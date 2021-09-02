Kathy Ann Richards Harris, born Feb. 29, 1964, passed away peacefully at her home in Rochester, N.H.

Kathy was born in Rockland to Robert and Carla Richards. She grew up in Waldoboro, where she attended local schools and then raised her own family there.

She enjoyed riding motorcycles and horses. She loved driving, fishing, reading, bingo, lawn sales, collecting dolphins and anything Scooby-Doo.

Her unique leap year birthday was a day she loved, even after her father came home on her 12th birthday and said “Happy Birthday, your mom just had twins.”

Kathy lived life as a free spirit, following her heart led her to many different destinations. In 1998 she went to Scotland where she remained for six years before returning to Maine for the birth of her first grandchild. While in New Hampshire, Kathy worked as an LNA at Dover Rehab and living center, a job she loved to do.

Kathy is predeceased by her parents, Robert and Carla, of Friendship; her brother-in-law, Mike Fiore, of Bedius, Texas; and her beloved St. Bernard, Racer.

She is survived by her children, Randall Pease and Amanda Cates, both of Anson, and Melissa Cates, of Solon; five grandchildren, Kasey, Bryanna, Makaila, Cassandra and Sarah; her partner of 17 years, John Caron; and mother-in-law, Kay Caron, of Rochester, N.H.; her siblings, Donna Fiore, of Waldoboro, Tammy Fiore, of Waldoboro, Ronald Richards, of Richmond, Pamela Parlin, of Waldoboro, and Paula Richards, of Boothbay.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. at the Friendship Hahn Center in Friendship. Please bring a dish for a potluck.

A GoFundMe page has been set help to help her children cover the funeral costs.

