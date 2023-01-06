Kathy Freeman, of Wiscasset, a beloved mother of three, passed away on Jan. 3, 2023. She was 38.

She was the daughter of Pamela and Woody Freeman.

Kathy graduated from Wiscasset High School in 2004 and was a lifelong resident of the Wiscasset area.

Kathy loved animals and gave everything she had to the people she loved and the animals she cared for. She adored her kids and was most at peace with family, animals, and in nature. Growing up, she was a girl never afraid to get her hands dirty and never backed down from a challenge.

She is survived by her sons, Luke and Levi Stinson Freeman and their father David Stinson; daughter, Nova Freeman; mother, Pamela Freeman; siblings, Sarah Tavares, Elizabeth Freeman, and Noah Freeman; and many loving cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

She was predeceased by her father, Woody Freeman on July 21, 2008.

The celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7 in the parish hall at St. Philip’s Church in Wiscasset. Donations may be directed to Midcoast Humane in Edgecomb at midcoasthumane.com.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

