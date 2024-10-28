Katherine S. Reed, 43, of Waldoboro, joined the loved ones she missed so much on Oct. 19, 2024. Katie was born on June 13, 1981, in Augusta, to her parents Ronald and Sara Reed. She grew up in Waldoboro and Bristol.

From an early age, Katie would find an animal of any type and bring it home; always saying she had an “Old MacDonald Farm.” Over the years she mastered her cooking skills. From planning holiday meals to catering, she loved all aspects of it. She started her first cooking job at Dee’s Variety in New Harbor, moving on to the Seagull Shop, where she always remarked “Paula taught me so much there, especially to love red wine!” She learned pie and donut perfection while baking at Clark Farm Stand in Damariscotta.

As her grandparents aged, she became their caregiver for several years until they passed. She loved movies, especially with older actors. She and her grandmother, Babe, would watch them all night long. She loved that her great-niece, Alanah, was learning to love so many movies with her, especially scary Halloween movies.

Katie did not meet anyone she could not talk with; her smile was contagious as was her laugh.

“The pain is strong and urges rise, but we’ll see you when He lets us, your pain is gone, your hands untied.”

Katie was predeceased by her father, Ronald Reed; stepfather, Nelson Reed; brother, Wesley Reed; paternal grandparents, Howard and Babe Reed; maternal grandparents, Warren and Frances Lenfest.

Katie is survived by her mother, Sara Reed; brothers, Howard Reed, Travis (Sally) Reed; nephews, Hayden (Chloe) Reed and Alden Reed; nieces, Desiree Reed and Kaylee Reed; great nieces, Alanah Muir and Marion Reed; and her special cousin, Tammy Simmons, who she always referred to as her “Aunt Tammy”; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at her mother’s home at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Katie’s memory to your favorite animal shelter.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro. To share a condolence or story with the Reed family, please visit Katie’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

