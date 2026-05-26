Katrina Maclachlan

Katrina “Trina” Maclachlan, a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, has recently passed after a courageous battle with cancer. Maine was her true home, reflected in the many coastal towns she lived in over the years, including Damariscotta, Wiscasset, Pine Point, and Cape Elizabeth. She drew constant inspiration from the beaches and found peace and solace in their quiet magnitude.

Trina had a natural gift for nurturing others. Through her work in the school system, she helped young children discover the joys of reading, leaving a quiet but lasting impression on generations to come. She possessed a keen eye for art and aesthetic, and more importantly, a soul that encouraged those qualities in others. She had a way of helping people appreciate and see parts of themselves they were uncertain about, or even find their missing pieces.

She found lasting joy in the simple moments of life. Time spent with her faithful Labrador companions, Sara and Millie, brought them mutual comfort. She could often be found walking the beach with them, taking in the sand and salt around her, like a faithfully returning tide.

During these walks, she searched for sea glass or a small but meaningful moment to be captured in a photograph. These were often turned into thoughtful gestures that made others feel truly seen.

Her role as a mother and grandmother was foremost in her life and was deeply felt by those she nurtured. The love she gave to her family will remain a lasting presence, carried forward through the lives she shaped and the memories she created.

She is survived by her son, Douglas; her grandsons, Lothian and Finnian; her sister, Kris; and her brothers, Eric and his wife, Pam, and Theodore and his wife, Cathy.

A private family remembrance will be held later this summer.

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