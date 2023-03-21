Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Kelly F. Hatch Sept. 27, 1958 - March 20, 2023

at

Kelly F. Hatch, 64, of Bath, passed away on the morning of March 20, 2023 at the MidCoast Hospital in Brunswick after a period of declining health. Born in Damariscotta, on Sept. 27, 1958, she was the daughter of Gary Hatch and Laurel “Poppy” Truchon.

A full obituary will be published in next week’s edition of the Lincoln County News.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^