Kelly F. Hatch, 64, of Bath, passed away on the morning of March 20, 2023 at the MidCoast Hospital in Brunswick after a period of declining health. Born in Damariscotta, on Sept. 27, 1958, she was the daughter of Gary Hatch and Laurel “Poppy” Truchon.

A full obituary will be published in next week’s edition of the Lincoln County News.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

