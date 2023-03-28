Kelly Hatch, 64, of Bath, passed away at the MidCoast Hospital in Brunswick, on the morning of March 20, 2023, after a period of declining health. Born in Damariscotta on Sept. 27, 1958, she was the daughter of Gary Hatch and Laurel “Poppy” Truchon.

Kelly graduated from Fountain-Fort Carson High School in Fountain, Colo. and later went to college for two years in California. She moved back to Maine and retired from the U.S. Navy’s Commissary in Brunswick, after a long career there.

She was predeceased by her father, Gary Hatch; brother, George Hatch; sister, Debbie Hatch; and brother, Edwin “Cliff” Hatch.

She is survived by her daughter, Erin Hatch, of Seattle, Wash.; mother, Laurel “Poppy” Truchon, of Damariscotta; sister, Janet Myers, of Leavenworth, Kan.; as well as many cousins and nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

