Ken Chasse passed away unexpectedly on March 20, 2023, leaving this earth too soon at the age of 64.

Ken was born on Feb. 19, 1959, the oldest son of Fred and Mickey Chasse, and older brother to Alyson Chasse Rehwinkel. Ken spent much of his life on the Maine coast, but traveled the world as well, to places as varied as Vancouver, Singapore, and Australia.

Ken, like his father, was a constant tinkerer. Spending long days working in the woodshop or on his passion restoring computers and other electronics. A lover of good food, Ken could often be found in the kitchen. Many times, Ken would use clams he dug from earlier in the morning, or a fresh catch of fish from around the Damariscotta area, to make amazing dishes for his loving family and friends.

Ken was a quick learner, often eager to share his own knowledge with his niece and nephew. An avid reader and film lover. Ken was also known to enjoy trips with his friends, whether that was on fishing adventures in the Gulf Coast, or on skiing treks in Vermont.

Unfortunately, Ken passed too soon, the victim of a car accident. While those that knew and loved Ken are shocked and saddened by his sudden departure, they will carry his spirit with them always. They will recall his jokes and his stories; they will remember his curiosity and his intellect. They will take these qualities, meditate on them often, and continue on with Ken’s spirit.

He is survived by his mother, Mickey Chasse; sister, Alyson Rehwinkel and husband, Gary Rehwinkel; his nephew, Chasse Rehwinkel; and niece, McKay Rehwinkel; and his friends in the Southern Maine area.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

