Ken Maguire, age 88, of South Bristol, died peacefully at St. Andrews Village in Boothbay Harbor on Saturday morning, Nov. 22, 2025. Ken had lived for the past couple of years at Hodgdon Green in Damariscotta, where he received compassionate care.

Active in politics, Ken served as moderator of the South Bristol annual town meeting for 33 years. He worked diligently on the South Bristol comprehensive plan. Ken ran for the office of the Lincoln County Register of Probate.

He attended Middlebury College before entering the U.S. Navy Submarine Service, something he was very proud of. After his Navy service he received a B.S. in engineering management and an MBA from Babson College.

Ken Maguire was a very bright person. He ran a computer consulting business, Seaview. Ken was an active volunteer and supporter of the Wiscasset, Waterville and Farmington Railway Museum in Alna.

In a private ceremony, Ken’s remains will be placed at the Island Cemetery in South Bristol.

