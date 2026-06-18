Kendall Leeman Fossett, 92, of New Harbor, died May 24, 2026 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Kendall was born Dec. 13, 1933 in Damariscotta to Leopold Pope Fossett and Celia Eliza Fossett.

Kendall attended Washington Grammar School in Round Pond from 1939 to 1947, graduated from Lincoln Academy in the class of 1951. Kendall served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and was stationed in Japan. After the war, Kendall graduated from Coyne Electrical in Boston, Mass. in 1959.

Kendall worked as an electrician at Bath Iron Works for a brief time then began lobstering and shrimping until he retired. He was an avid collector of old post cards of New Harbor.

He was predeceased by a brother, Gordon Fossett and his wife, Patty.

Kendall is survived by his wife, Carla Ann (Gifford) Fossett, of New Harbor; son, Todd Fossett and his wife, Catherine (Wygant) Fossett, of Boothbay; granddaughters, Sloane Fossett, of Nobleboro, and Lexie Fossett, of Washington.

A graveside service to celebrate Kendall’s life will be held on Monday, July 6 at 2 p.m. at the New Harbor Cemetery in New Harbor.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, at 975 Wiscasset Road in Boothbay.

Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

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