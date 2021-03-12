Kenneth A. “Ken” Simmons, 91, of Friendship, died peacefully at Cove’s Edge in Damariscotta on March 11, 2021. Ken was born on April 14, 1929 in Rockland to Mertland and Florence Simmons. He graduated from high school in 1946. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1948 to 1952. He achieved the rank of corporal and received the Presidential Unit Citation. After the war, Ken attended the Academy of Aeronautics in New York.

Ken owned and operated Simmons Garage in Friendship for many years until he retired. He enjoyed working on cars and airplanes as a volunteer at the Owls Head Transportation Museum. He was a past member of the Stone-Scott-Watson V.F.W. Post No. 3095 in Friendship.

Ken was predeceased by his wife, Patricia Simmons.

He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Simmons of Warren; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

There will not be any services per Ken’s wishes.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral and Cremation Services, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.

Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

