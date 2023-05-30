Kenneth C. Roever, 79, of Whitefield, passed away peacefully at home on May 21, 2023, with his beloved wife by his side following a period of declining health.

Kenneth was born Feb. 24, 1944, in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Dudley A. Roever and Dorothe (Coleman) Roever. He graduated from Midwood High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from New York Institute of Technology. Following graduation from college he moved to Saco, where he was employed by Saco Defense for 35 years. During that time, he met and married the love of his life Doris (Legere) Roever, and they were married for 35 years. They retired to a quiet life in Whitefield where they have lived for the last 24 years.

Kenneth was a very intelligent man who enjoyed the simple things in life. He cherished his time with Doris and his beloved dog, Mindy. He was a humble man of integrity, patience, strong values, and generous with his time. He had a very strong faith in God and was an active communicant of St. Denis Catholic Church in Whitefield, St. Michael Parish in Augusta where he served as an usher, a member of the bereavement committee, and St. Denis Senior Citizens Group.

His hobbies included anything to do with technology, model railroads, trains, cars, reading, learning foreign languages; he spoke French, Spanish, and German. He enjoyed nothing more than being home out in his fields enjoying nature on his tractor. He liked watching documentaries on PBS and New England sports.

Kenneth is predeceased by his parents, Dudley and Dorothe Roever.

He is survived by his wife, Doris (Legere) Roever; cousin, Betty Jane Volmar, of Maryland; brother-in-law, John Legere and his wife, Suzanne, of Windham; and nieces and nephews, Katherine Legere, Joseph Legere, Anne Ranger, Blair Legere, Grace Legere, and Luke Ranger. Also special friends, Sister Maureen Wallace and Sister Carol LaChance, of the Sisters of Mercy, Portland, RSM, Maureen Allen, of Gorham; his childhood friend, D. Alan Tyson and his wife, Maggi, of Cape Cod, Mass.; his church family and special neighbors. He will be sadly missed by his precious and loyal dog, Mindy.

Kenneth’s visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, at Staples Funeral Home. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, at St. Denis Catholic Church in Whitefield, and burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 12, at Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland.

Donations in his memory may be made to St. Michael Parish at 24 Washington St., Augusta, Maine 04330 or an animal shelter of your choice or the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are entrusted with Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care at 53 Brunswick Ave. in Gardiner. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website staplesfuneralhome.com.

