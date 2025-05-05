Kenneth Edwin Winchenbach passed away on Feb. 13, 2025, at his home in Sedgwick, age 82, after an illness. Ken was happy to be home and surrounded by family.

Born on April 16, 1942, in Damariscotta, to parents Aina Miriam Syrjala Winchenbach and Robert Chester Winchenbach, Ken grew up in Waldoboro, graduating from Medomak Valley High School in 1960. He attended Burdett College in Boston, Mass. where he studied business. Ken spent his entire career at Liberty Mutual Insurance, starting there after college and working as an underwriter, supervisor, and manager in Portsmouth, N.H., Atlanta, Ga., and Boston, Mass. over the decades.

Through his work, Ken supported and provided for his family, which was his true passion. He was at his happiest when he could do something for someone, particularly his children and grandchildren. Ken was always there to help, to care, and to pay attention. Whatever his children and grandchildren cared about, that would become his interest as well. And if you needed something, Ken could provide you that too; he’d probably been holding onto it for decades. Ken had a lifelong love of cars, his was a Ford family, as well as reading, music, and just plain old puttering around.

Ken was predeceased by Sally Drew Winchenbach, his wife of 53 years, in August 2024. The couple met while living in Portsmouth, N.H., spent five years in Georgia, and then settled in Exeter, N.H. for the next 20 years. Ken and Sally retired in 2002 to their quiet, secluded home, “DreWink Woods,” in Sedgwick. Surrounded by woods, wildlife, blueberry fields, and Sally’s gardens, Ken and Sally hosted their ever-growing family of children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren at DreWink Woods.

Ken was the oldest of four children, and was survived by his sisters, Dale Tolman and Barbara Linscott; and his brother, Ronald Winchenbach. He spent his last days surrounded by his four children: Sara Winchenbach, of Southwest Harbor, Shari Whelan, of Sedgwick, Karl Winchenbach, of Epping, N.H., and Ken Walden, of Bath. Ken was survived as well by many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He and Sally always welcomed others into their lives, their home, and their family, and so leave behind many, many others who have been touched by their love, generosity, and care.

Ken loved people. He found a way to connect with anyone he ran across, and he loved to tease those he felt closest to. He was thought of by all who knew him as kind, generous, and loving. He will be missed dearly.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Northern Light Home Care and Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 679, Portland, ME 04104, to support those who helped to make Ken’s passing a beautiful one. A celebration of life will be held for Ken and Sally at their home on Saturday, May 24.

