Kenneth Fairfield Morse Sr., age 88, went home to heaven to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Dec. 30, 2021 after a brief battle with cholangiocarcinoma. Kenneth wanted everyone to know most of all that God loves them and has a special purpose for their lives. He emphasized forgiveness and love for others.

Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for a service to celebrate Kenneth’s life at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the First Baptist Church of Woolwich, Middle Road, Woolwich. Interment will follow in the Grover Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

