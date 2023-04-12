Kenneth Joseph Coleman, 82, of Bristol, passed away at home early on April 10 after a brief illness.

He was born in Carbondale, Pa., to Kenneth and Marion (Bailey) Coleman, and raised in River Edge, N.J. After graduating from RiverDell High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served proudly in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Upon discharge from the service, Ken went on to work in the film editing field, first for Screen Gems and later establishing his own production company in New York City. His work won a number of Clio Awards for film editing. These were happy years for him, as he and his late wife, Mari (McElrath), raised two sons, Keith Weston Coleman and Kenneth “Chris” Coleman, in Stamford.

During the 1980s, Ken closed his business and moved to Eastham, Mass., later Orleans, Cape Cod, Mass., where he began his second career as an electrician. In 1991, Ken met and married Mira (Fish), and upon their retirement in 2005, the couple moved to Wilton where they lived for 11 years. In 2018, he moved to Bristol to be nearer to the coast.

Ken was an irascible but loving presence and was a perfectionist in all that he did, happiest when tending his garden beds or working on engines. Ken was a past member of the Orleans Historic District Commission and, in Wilton, enjoyed helping the Lions Club.

He leaves behind his wife, Mira; sons, Peter, of Biddeford, and Keith, of Los Angeles, Calif.; sister, Mari and husband, Bob Brendel, of Coronado Island, Calif.; two grandchildren, Sterling and Isaiah. He was predeceased by his eldest son, Kenneth “Chris” Christian Coleman, of Eastham, Mass.; and two brothers, Frank and Charlie Coleman, both of California.

If you wish, donations in Ken’s name may be sent to the Bristol Fire and Rescue via the Bristol town office, 1268 Bristol Road, Box 339, Bristol ME 04539.

A private service of committal will be held at a future date. Memories and condolences may be shared at directcremationofmaine.com.

