Kenneth “Ken” Lee Jones, of New Harbor, passed away peacefully on Sept. 18, 2025, at Winship Green in Bath, where he’d been a patient for the past six months.

Born in Atlanta, Ga. on Oct. 3, 1946, Ken was the son of Gilbert Edgar Jones and Daphne Erlecote Wood Jones. He grew up in Buckhead, Ga. and graduated from Cross Keys High School in Atlanta. In 1965, Ken proudly enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served honorably and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal.

In 1971, Ken married Roberta “Robyn” Stevens. Together, they made their home in Woodstock, Ga., where they raised their son, Christopher. Ken built a career as a dedicated firefighter with the DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department, where his courage and commitment to service earned him the rank of lieutenant. He was a longtime member of the International Association of Fire Fighters.

Ken and Robyn shared a love for Ireland, visiting often and treasuring the time they spent there. They eventually retired to New Harbor, where Ken enjoyed working for Poole Brothers. An avid gardener, he enjoyed tending his gardens and spending time outdoors. Over the years, he and Robyn raised many corgis and could often be seen going for walks with them.

He is survived by his son, Christopher Jones, of Taiwan; his twin sister, Kathy Jones Straub, of Conyers, Ga.; and many nieces and nephews. His wife, Robyn, passed away on Oct. 24, 2025. He was predeceased by his parents; and his older siblings, John Michael Jones Sr. and Linda Dianne Jones.

In keeping with Ken’s wishes, services will be private. Donations in his memory can be made to Bristol Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 137, New Harbor, ME 04554.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

