Kenneth Lewis Boyd, aged 78, residing in Rock Cave, W.Va. passed away suddenly on June 9, 2023. Kenny was born July 15, 1944, in Rockland, son of late Lewis and Florence Lewis Boyd. He grew up in Newcastle, where he spent most of his life.

He had a variety of jobs in his life, but most people knew of his ability as a dang good local mechanic. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed tinkering around on projects around the house and helping others. Kenny enjoyed exploring new places, walking in the woods, and finding wildlife to view. He also enjoyed looking for the perfect hot dog as he traveled around.

Kenny enjoyed hearing about and experiencing some of the adventures of his two children. In his last years he lived in Alaska, enjoying time with his children and grandchildren, and lastly lived in Rock Cave, W.Va.

Kenny is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carolyn Diane Boyd. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Jason Boyd and wife, Wendy Boyd, of Alaska; daughter, Diana Boyd and husband, Jake Junicic, of Alaska; three grandchildren, Cooper, Eden, and Jaden; two sisters, Rose Young, of Newcastle and Judy and husband, Rick Golek, of Durham; and brother, Richard Poole.

Family is honoring his wishes of cremation and no services will be held. He will be greatly missed.

