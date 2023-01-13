Kenneth R. Freeman, 86, of Whitefield, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at his home with loved ones by his side.

He was born in Augusta on Jan. 14, 1936, the son of Edward and Lena (Bradley) Freeman.

Ken worked at the MaineGeneral Medical Center, Gardiner for over 40 years as a maintenance worker and boiler operator. He loved the outdoors, working in the woods cutting and splitting wood and selling it, along with mowing the lawn and he was very picky about how his yard looked. If Ken wasn’t in the woods or his yard, he was in his wood shop making birdhouses and other things, and he also enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a family guy and enjoyed attending family gatherings. Ken was a loving caring husband, father, grandfather, and brother and will be missed by all.

He was predeceased by his parents; son, Kenneth R. Freeman Jr.; and two brothers, Edward and Robert Freeman.

Ken is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dorothy “Dot” Freeman; three children, Katherine Freeman, Nancy Jacques and husband, Charles, and Steve Freeman and partner, Heather Mundle; four brothers; six sisters; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

To honor Ken’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements are entrusted with Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website, staplesfuneralhome.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

