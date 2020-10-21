Kenneth Shirley Chapman, 92, passed away peacefully at his home in Whitefield on Aug. 24, 2020. He was born on Jan. 14, 1928 in East Corinth to Sara Lavinia Mayo and Harold Elden Chapman, the youngest of four children.

In September 1946, during World War II, he enlisted in the 351st 88th Division U.S. Army and was stationed in Pisa, Italy. During the Korean War, he was shipped to Schweinfurt Air Base in Germany with the 14th Armored Calvary.

Ken and Patricia Mae Karlsson of Bangor were married May 20, 1949.

Ken graduated from the University of Maine in 1954, receiving his master’s degree at the University of Vermont.

Ken spent his career as a U.S. Department of Agriculture Extension Service agent in Houlton, retiring in 1985.

Ken and Pat enjoyed traveling in their RV, but Maine is where they called home. Ken enjoyed his annual fishing and hunting trips into the wilderness of Maine with friends and family. He loved to share stories of his adventures and his life experiences.

Ken was a member of the Maine Freemasons and Shriners, a contributing member of the Corinth Historical Society, and a member of the Whitefield Senior Men’s Group.

Ken was preceded in death by his wife Patricia, July 9, 2013; his brothers, Walter Chapman and Eugene Chapman; and sister, Kathryn Gammons.

Ken is survived by his children, Shirley Taylor (John) of Skippers, Va., Sheila Foster of Connecticut, and Sandra Koury (Philip) of Zuni, Va.; eight grandchildren, Stacey Taylor Fossey (Stuart), Justin Taylor (Kira), Jason Taylor (Jamie), Ian Foster (Jessica), Heather Foster, Jessica Koury, Philip Koury III, and Bryan Koury (Francisca Cantu); six great-grandchildren; cousin Gay Soule Bogard (Ray) of Hope; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private burial with military honors will take place at a later date at Corinthian Cemetery, Corinth.

