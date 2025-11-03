Kenneth Smale Jr., 82, of Friendship, died Oct. 28, 2025 at Oak Grove Center in Waterville. Ken was born Oct. 4, 1943 in Fountain Hill, Pa. to Kenneth Smale Sr. and Ruth Dobb Smale. Ken grew up in Bethlehem, Pa. and attended local schools. Ken served in the Navy Helicopter Squadron during Vietnam.

Ken attended the State Police Academy in Hershey, Pa. and worked as a State Police Trooper for many years. He retired to Maine in 1986. He met Mary Collamore in 1996 and they got married in 2000.

Ken was a very community minded person. He worked as an EMT and was an ambulance driver for the towns of Waldoboro and Friendship. He was also a member of the Friendship Fire Department. Ken enjoyed old cars and was very fond of his drag racing days when he was young. He was predeceased by his parents; daughter, Kendra Smale; and stepson, Nick Collamore.

Ken is survived by his wife, Mary Smale, of Friendship; sister, Patsy, of Pennsylvania; step-children, Dianne Poland and her husband, Alan, of Cushing, Galen Collamore, of Friendship, Stephanie Collamore and her companion, John Gatcombe, of Waldoboro; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service to celebrate Ken’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 7 at the Friendship United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, at 949 Main St. in Waldoboro.

Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

