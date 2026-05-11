Kenneth T. Chubbuck, 95, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2026 at his residence.

He was born in Wiscasset on April 25, 1931, a son of Harvey and Marion (Munsey) Chubbuck. Ken graduated from Morse High School and entered the United States Navy, serving in the Korean Conflict. He married MaryJo Colby and was employed at Chicago Bridge & Iron for many years. He was later employed at Bath Iron Works as an outside machinist retiring after 15 years. In 2000 he married Rita Ketchum.

He is a life member of the Bath Lodge of Elks, life member of the American Legion in Bath, Life Member of the Bath Area Senior Citizens and the Woolwich Grange.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cribbage, repairing clocks, and traveling throughout the Unites States and internationally.

He was predeceased by one son, Todd Chubbuck in 2017; his first wife, MaryJo Chubbuck in 1997; his second wife, Rita Chubbuck in 2021; one stepdaughter, Kathleen Steele; one brother, Bobby Chubbuck; two sisters, Jackie Durgan and Blanch Auta.

He is survived by one daughter, Kendra Chubbuck and her husband, John DeWitt, of Isle au Haut; two sons, Tim Chubbuck and his wife, Patti, of Woolwich, and Fred Chubbuck, of Bath; two stepdaughters, Colleen White and her husband, Tom, of Portland, and Maureen Ketchum, of Methuen, Mass.; one stepson, Matthew Ketchum and his wife, Aida, of Fort Worth, Texas; two brothers, Jesse “Tiger” Chubbuck, of Bowdoinham, and Peter Chubbuck, of Nobleboro; two sisters, Patty Bridgham, of Wiscasset, and Susan Ackerman, of Mississippi; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

Burial will be at Grover Cemetery in Woolwich at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bath Area Senior Citizens, 45 Floral St., Bath, ME 04530. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

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