Kenneth Wade Judkins, 35, of Waldoboro, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 after a long-term illness. Ken grew up in Deer Isle.

He loved wrestling. As a young child he would come out of nowhere with his stuffed wrestling buddies and give a flying elbow; his siblings nor anybody else were not safe from his wrestling moves.

He moved to Waldoboro where he met the love of his life, Olivia Carter. Ken’s favorite thing to do was spend time with family and friends. There wasn’t a day that you would not find Ken and Olivia sitting in his mother Mary-Jean and step-father Scotty’s house drinking coffee and visiting, while on the phone with a family member or friend saying come visit. Kenneth lit up when he knew his nieces and nephews were coming. Never wanting them to go home, he would try to get their parents and them to move in. Ken was the type of person that if it was his, it was yours, sharing everything with everyone even when you didn’t want it, because he cared and loved so much.

Ken and Olivia lost their beloved son Keegan Wade Judkins way too soon.

He is survived by his mom and step-dad, Mary-Jean and Scott Reynolds; father, Paul Judkins; life partner, whom he loved dearly, Olivia Carter; brother, Robert Judkins; sister-in-law, Erika Leigh; nephew, Gage Judkins; sister, Nola Judkins; aunts, Penny, Donna and Sherry; uncles, Glenn, Gleason, Eliot, and David (recently deceased) and their families, Olivia’s parents, sisters and husbands, and many nieces and nephews.

Kenneth went to be with the Lord and his son, and yet left a piece of his heart and soul with us all.

Funeral services will be held in the spring when he will be laid to rest with his grandparents in Deer Isle.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory.

