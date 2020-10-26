Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Kenzi Avah Ciciotte

at

Kenzi Avah Ciciotte, infant daughter of Tyler Ciciotte and Kacie Luce, of South Bristol, passed away on Oct. 19, 2020 at Maine Medical Center with her loving parents by her side.

Kenzi is predeceased by paternal grandfather, Angelo Ciciotte.

She is survived by her maternal grandparents, Naomi and Jeffrey Luce of Whitefield; paternal grandmother, Lisa Grant of Brunswick; aunts, Kiara Luce of Whitefield, and Khloe Luce of Whitefield; maternal great-grandparents, Denice and Jeffrey Creamer of Waldoboro; maternal great-grandmother, Alice Poulin of Whitefield; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A private service to honor Kenzi and her family will be held at Hall Funeral Home.

You are invited to share your condolences with the family by visiting their Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Tribute Center, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^