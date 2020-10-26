Kenzi Avah Ciciotte, infant daughter of Tyler Ciciotte and Kacie Luce, of South Bristol, passed away on Oct. 19, 2020 at Maine Medical Center with her loving parents by her side.

Kenzi is predeceased by paternal grandfather, Angelo Ciciotte.

She is survived by her maternal grandparents, Naomi and Jeffrey Luce of Whitefield; paternal grandmother, Lisa Grant of Brunswick; aunts, Kiara Luce of Whitefield, and Khloe Luce of Whitefield; maternal great-grandparents, Denice and Jeffrey Creamer of Waldoboro; maternal great-grandmother, Alice Poulin of Whitefield; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A private service to honor Kenzi and her family will be held at Hall Funeral Home.

You are invited to share your condolences with the family by visiting their Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Tribute Center, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

