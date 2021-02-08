Kermit “Randy” Clark, 72, of Damariscotta, passed away on the afternoon of Feb. 3, 2021 at the Maine Medical Center in Portland. Born on July 17, 1948 in Bar Harbor, he was the son of Randolph and Edith (Phillips) Clark.

Randy grew up in Bar Harbor, attending schools there and graduating from Bar Harbor High School. After high school, he served in the Merchant Marine for several years. He worked as a chef for many years, before owning and operating Randy’s Job Service, serving as Salt Bay’s Garbologist for over 30 years.

Randy loved to go camping and fishing, but more than anything he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was well loved and respected by many, and was always ready to offer a helping hand when needed.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his mother-in-law, Sandra Kennedy.

Randy is survived by his wife, Georgia Ann of Damariscotta; two sons, Kert and his wife Nichole of Ellsworth, and A.J. of Damariscotta; daughter, Melissa of Southwest Harbor; granddaughter, Kala; grandsons, Cody, Alex, Logan, and Lucas; great-granddaughter, Grace; as well as two sisters, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Randy will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alna-Anchor Lodge #43, 529 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting strong-hancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

