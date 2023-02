Kernan Cross, of Boothbay Harbor, passed away Jan. 13, 2023. A gathering to celebrate the life of Kernan, and to honor his memory, will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Lincoln Theater in downtown Damariscotta.

All those who knew Kernan are invited to attend.

