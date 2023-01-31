Kernan Cross, a long-time Midcoast businessman and fixture in several community performing arts groups, passed away Jan. 13, 2022 in Brunswick.

A native of upstate New York, he resided in Boothbay Harbor from 1973 until a recent move to Wiscasset. He was 75.

Kernan’s open manner earned many friends, whom he engaged in walks through Damariscotta, where he owned and operated Main Street Photo for many years, and in his many volunteer and artistic activities.

He was known for his humor and playfulness, as well as his wit, and for the rubber ducks that appeared magically in his wake.

These traits, coupled with thoughtfulness and an expertise in several fields made him an influential presence in many lives.

Variety marked Kernan’s professional and artistic activities. He tended bar in several Midcoast establishments and drove the Boothbay Harbor school bus. He was an accomplished photographer, talented amateur jeweler, and avid bicyclist.

Music was Kernan’s main love. He sang with the Midcoast-based Tapestry Singers, in many Lincoln County Community Theater shows and other productions; most recently in the musical “Bright Star.” A spirited ukulele-ist, he could be found wielding one of his collection of instruments in concerts and at meetings of the Skidompha Strummers Ukulele Club. He was a jazz aficionado and shared his deep knowledge of the genre as host of a weekly podcast and on a radio show, “All That Jazz,” on Bowdoin College’s station, WBRU.

Kernan was an enthusiastic participant in all of his artistic endeavors and was generous in sharing his encouragement and expertise with friends and fellow group members.

Kernan was born in Utica, N.Y., Jan. 21, 1947. He graduated from Cooperstown Central School in 1965 and was an active alumnus, helping to organize and host a number of Class of 1965 reunions. He was a 1973 graduate of the University of Rhode Island.

He was predeceased by his parents, Maynard and Laura (Monroe) Cross; and a younger brother, David. Kernan is survived by his wife of many years, Jane (Berkowitz) Cross; and his son, Jacob.

Variety also marked Kernan’s volunteer activities. He was a Literacy Volunteer tutor. He was also a student and a technology host at Midcoast Senior College online courses. He delivered Meals on Wheels and bicycled many times in the American Diabetes Association’s fundraising Tour de Cure. Donations to your local community arts groups or to any of these charitable organizations would honor Kernan’s memory.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay. To extend online condolences please visit Kernan’s Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

