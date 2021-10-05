Kerry G. Courville passed away at home on the evening of Oct. 2, 2021, after a period of declining health. He was born to George and Geraldine Courville in Caribou on March 4, 1955.

Kerry’s family moved to Holden, Mass., when he was young, and Kerry lived in Holden for most of his life. Most recently he lived in Nobleboro.

After graduating from Wachusett Regional High School, Kerry worked at Reed Plastics in Holden.

During his life, Kerry spent free time hunting, fishing, rock climbing and ice climbing. He had been an avid bicyclist before a mid-life bicycle accident affected his health.

Kerry leaves his brother and sister-in-law, John and Nancy Courville of Nobleboro; as well as a niece, Anna Newbert; and nephew, James Courville.

The family has chosen to honor his life privately.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

