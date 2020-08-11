Kerstin Chapman, 80, of New Harbor and South Carolina, passed away on the morning of Aug. 10, 2020 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. Born on April 26, 1940 in Sweden, she was the wife of Clayton Chapman of New Harbor.

She will be laid to rest in the Harrington Cemetery at a later date. A full obituary will be published in next week’s edition of The Lincoln County News.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

