Kevin J. Farrin, 58, of West Gardiner, died at his home Dec. 4, 2020 after battling cancer. He was born in Milford, Conn. on March 8, 1962, the son of Alva Farrin and Joarn Hanson.

He lived in South Bristol most of his life, earning a living digging clams and fishing. With the support of his family, he started an at-home business, Seaside Seafood, marketing shellfish. The business sold in 2009 and he ultimately moved to West Gardiner in 2010, where he spent his remaining years meeting new friends and making new connections.

Always looking to make a deal, he enjoyed bartering and fishing and had an undeniable love for dogs. Buster, his closest companion and always by his side, kept him company in his later years.

A viewing will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, for close friends and family using the guidelines of the state of Maine and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention for COVID-19 regulations. Burial will follow at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family to help honor Kevin’s end-of-life wishes.

Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website, familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

