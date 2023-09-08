Our dear Kevin James Martin, 27, of Jefferson, left us far too soon as a result of a car accident on Aug. 16, 2023.

He was born in New Britain, Conn., on Nov. 8, 1995, the son of Mark and Donna (James) Martin and brother to his big sister, Chelsey Martin, who soon took on the role as his second mom from that day forward.

Kevin was raised in Jefferson from a young age where he attended Jefferson Village School. As a young boy, he always loved participating in school sports such as baseball, basketball, and soccer, and boy could he run! He attended Erskine Academy for three years and then went on to graduate from Cony High School.

He was employed at Johnson & Jordan Mechanical in Scarborough, where he worked alongside his dad for four years and was excited and close to achieving his goal of obtaining his plumbing journeyman’s license. He enjoyed working for the company and quickly made friends by being a hard worker, having a great sense of humor, being quick witted, having fun pulling pranks on his co-workers or being pranked on himself by them. He loved it!

To know Kevin, was to love Kevin and he was and will always be cherished in our hearts and deeply missed by his family and friends. He was kindhearted, funny, compassionate, loving, genuine, caring, and a protector to those he loved, especially to his sister Chelsey who he loved dearly. He had an infectious smile that was captivating and always smelled so good when you hugged from his fancy colognes!

He loved the outdoors and always had fun getting together with family and friends whether it be attending parties, going swimming, snowmobiling, jet skiing, fishing, disc golfing, four-wheeling, attending mud runs, car shows, going to the Windsor Fair, road trips, and getting together with his friends to work on each other’s vehicles. Kevin was game to do about anything. He also enjoyed having his downtime after work and relaxing with his PlayStation.

Kevin’s biggest passion was his love of animals, especially his adopted dog, Cooper. The two of them had a special bond upon meeting each other at the Kennebec Humane Society and it was a perfect fit for them both.

He was predeceased by his grandfather “Pappy,” Ronald “Buzz” James, of Jefferson; his special aunt, Gail Robinson and uncle Prescott Lord, also from Jefferson; and grandfather, Clarence Martin, of Connecticut. It gives us a great sense of peace knowing that they were there to embrace our sweet Kevin with loving open arms and knowing “Pappy,” he was ready with some jokes and to take him fishing!

Loving survivors are his parents, Mark Martin, of Jefferson; Donna “James” Martin and longtime partner, Jon Madore, of Dresden; sister, Chelsey Martin, of Jefferson, and partner Cory Deming, of Madison; grandparents, Mark and Joyce “James” Golding, of Florida; grandmother, Eva Martin, of Connecticut; uncle Ronnie and aunt Diane James, and sons Derek & Philippe, of Augusta, uncle Manny and aunt Tracy “James” Sabugo, and son Manny, of Florida, Uncle Brian and Aunt Janice “James” Smith and daughter Brianna of FL, uncle Mark and Aunt Tammy “Robinson” Blackler, and sons, Brooks & Brock, of Jefferson, aunt Laurie Robinson, of Jefferson, uncle Doug and aunt Kathy Martin, and children, Rebecca, Brandon, Collin, Jeremiah, Stephanie, Katelyn, Matthew, and Caleb, of Connecticut, uncle Chris and aunt Elaine “Martin” Glatz, of Connecticut; along with many other family members and friends.

As a small child and throughout his life, he would always say that he loves us seven dollars so Kevin, please remember that we will always love you seven dollars. XOXO

A private celebration of his life will take place at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted with Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., in Gardiner. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website, staplesfuneralhome.com.

In honor of Kevin and his love of animals, memorial donations can be made to the Kennebec Humane Society, 10 Pethaven Lane, Augusta, ME 04330.

