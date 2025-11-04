Kevin John Nisbet, 55, of New Harbor, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 24, 2025.

Kevin was born on Aug. 19, 1970, to Orville Nisbet and Judith (Partridge) Nisbet in Blue Hill. Shortly thereafter, Kevin, his mother, sister, and brother relocated to the Pemaquid Villa Trailer Park. As a child, he was social and well-loved by all the neighborhood kids. He spent his days exploring the woods, catching frogs, tossing apples – and sometimes getting into mischief when eggs took their place.

As a 1989 graduate of Lincoln Academy, Kevin went on to earn a degree in carpentry with a course in masonry from SMTC in 1994. He began his career working for Mark S. Prior Contracting, who described Kevin as dedicated and hard working. In 2017 Kevin created a successful carpentry business. He was skilled and reliable, with an easy nature that won over his customers.

Kevin was a true Mainer and took great pride in researching his family’s genealogy, which traces back to the Fort William Henry grounds where he helped maintain the family cemetery. He also loved everything nature had to offer – from growing vegetables and flowers in his gardens and hiking the trails of New England, to casting his reel for mackerel in his backyard on John’s Bay. Later in life, he discovered a love for travel, taking an epic cross-country road trip to California, and documenting the sights along the way.

Everyone who had Kevin in their lives came to love his dry sense of humor and fun-loving spirit. He was always ready with a smile after a well-placed joke. He was also known for his thoughtful handmade gifts, especially his beloved acorn figures and wooden buoys. When it came down to it, he never hesitated to roll up his sleeves and lend a hand when someone needed help.

Kevin is survived by his mother, Judith Nisbet, of New Harbor; his sister, Doreen Nisbet, of New Harbor; his brother, Scott Nisbet and his partner, Melissa Gluchanicz, of Bristol; his brother, Ryan Nisbet and his wife, Kaye, of Warren; and his nephew, Fred McClelland, his wife, Kim, and their children, Elijah and Gia, all of Freeport. Kevin leaves behind many beloved family members and friends

A memorial service and potluck gathering will be held at the New Harbor United Methodist Church on Saturday, Nov. 15, at 11 a.m. All are welcome and encouraged to bring a dish to share. A donation collection has been set up at Bangor Savings Bank (payable to Sheila McLain with “Kevin Nisbet” in the memo and dropped off or mailed to Bangor Savings Bank, P.O. Box 175, New Harbor, ME 04554) and on GoFundMe at gofundme.com/f/ease-the-burden-for-kevin-nisbets-family, to help with expenses.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

