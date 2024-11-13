A memorial service for Kevin L. Benner Jr., 37, who passed away on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, will be held at the Wanderwood Farm, 79 Sidelinger Road, Nobleboro, ME 04555, on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024 from noon to 6 p.m. Food and refreshments will be served, followed by the sharing of stories and memories at 2 p.m. by family and friends. If you have a story or photo to share, please bring them with you.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

