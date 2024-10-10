The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Kevin L. Benner Jr.

at

Kevin L. Benner Jr., 37, of Boynton Beach, Fla., formerly of Damariscotta, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 after a sudden brain injury. A memorial service is being planned and will be announced at a later date. Full obituary to follow.


 Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^