Kevin L. Benner Jr., 37, of Boynton Beach, Fla., formerly of Damariscotta, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 after a sudden brain injury. A memorial service is being planned and will be announced at a later date. Full obituary to follow.
Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years
at
Kevin L. Benner Jr., 37, of Boynton Beach, Fla., formerly of Damariscotta, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 after a sudden brain injury. A memorial service is being planned and will be announced at a later date. Full obituary to follow.