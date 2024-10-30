Kevin Leigh Benner Jr., 37, of Boynton Beach, Fla., died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 at Delray Medical Center, after a sudden brain injury. Kevin was born on Jan. 6, 1987 in Bath, the son of Kevin L. and Rhonda Storer Benner.

Growing up in Damariscotta, Kevin enjoyed all of the fun and beauty of small town Maine. He spoke often of having the best childhood any kid could have. He enjoyed growing up with his sister, affectionately called “Paysarie” and all of his friends at his home day care. He attended Great Salt Bay Community School and Lincoln Academy where he made many friends. He enjoyed playing baseball, basketball, and golf team. Oftentimes those friends he made joined his family on vacations, camping, fishing, hiking, snowboarding, and boating among other activities.

Some of his favorite places were “Down Back;” where at a young age he could be found running heavy equipment with his cousins while working for their grandfather, building farm ponds, working at the mobile home park, and simply playing and being a kid.

Another favorite pastime was going to Muddy Pond enjoying family picnics and the annual lobster feeds. The weekends were full of family, campfires, boating, swimming, lots of laughter, and the fireworks. In later years, he and his friends would enjoy their time at Muddy, raising hell, getting into mischief and he would entertain them playing his acoustic guitar and singing his original songs, like “Small Town Maine.”

In 2006, Kevin moved to Key Largo, Fla. and he worked at the Ocean Reef Club, following in his father’s footsteps. He worked at the kids recreational center; teaching kids how to be day sailors and later worked in hospitality and in the entertainment division. His favorite memory was when he met Willie Nelson, and was lucky enough to hang out with Willie on the Honeysuckle Rose tour bus.

In 2009, Kevin made his home in Delray Beach, Fla. and worked as a waiter at a local restaurant before being hired as a salesman and manager for Jason Borden at the Electric Experience. He also worked there as a Segway tour guide, giving tours that not only gave local history but a comedy act that earned him lots of laughs and “good tips.”

When he started working at the Electric Experience, he knew he wanted to be a yacht broker. His girlfriend, Jen, was cutting Jason’s hair and asked “When is Kevin going to start selling boats?” Unbeknownst to Jason that Kevin was interested in being a broker, he went to Kevin and offered him a chance to sell a boat. His knowledge and love for boats made him very successful.

Kevin recently worked with his partner, Brent Amberg, at Off the Hook Yachts Sales in Delray Beach. Brent called him “The Deal Maker.” He was broker of the month on numerous occasions over the years.

After years of training, Kevin’s instinct and love of yachting combined with his knowledge of persuasion, Kevin became one of the most respected and successful yacht brokers in the industry. He charmed clients from all over the country with his witty personality, it was his specialty. Kevin’s driving force and business skill will be missed by all of his colleagues.

Kevin met his wife, Jennifer in 2011, and together they shared a home in Boynton Beach, Fla. Kevin was a devoted family man who loved his family more than anything. Together they loved boating, traveling, sports, good food and family, comedy shows, music, and laughter.

His two greatest gifts were his children. He was a devoted husband and father, and was his children’s greatest cheerleader. He could be seen on the sidelines watching Anastasia at gymnastics, cheering, and ice skating, as well as Joey’s basketball, football, and soccer games, and was an assistant coach on his Little League teams.

As a family they enjoyed spending their time together doing everything with love and laughter. They enjoyed living in their community where the kids could play and they could visit with neighbors. Joey’s favorite place to fish was in his own backyard, where he was taught the right way to do it by his dad.

Kevin was a diehard New England sports fan and a walking encyclopedia of everything Tom Brady. You could call him K.J.’s man crush. And by the way, he did become a Tampa Bay Bucs fan with the Brady trade. After Tommy’s retirement, he refused to watch any football, except for Tom Brady’s sportscast.

Kevin will be remembered by everyone for his beautiful smile, quick wit, ability to spin a story, strength, and his amazing-caring heart.

Kevin’s most generous gift was registering as an organ donor. Through his donations, he helped over 560 people have healthier lives and he gave the gift of life to four people through his donation. He will live on through those who were given a second chance at life.

Kevin was predeceased by his great-grandmothers, Agnes Genthner, Ruth Crook, and Ernestine Hamilton; and grandparents, Richard “Bamp” Storer and Elta “Mimi” Storer.

Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Aloi Benner; children, Anastasia Leigh Benner and Joseph Vincent Benner, of Boynton Beach, Fla.; father, Kevin L. Benner and wife, Leslie, of Round Pond; mother, Rhonda Storer-Kuhr and husband, Kevin, of Palm Harbor, Fla.; sister, Payson Marie Cunningham and husband, Christopher, of Maine and Florida; grandparents, William and Patricia Benner, of Bristol; uncles, Richard Storer Jr., of Holiday, Fla., William Benner Jr. and wife, Barbara, of Clifton, Va., Rebecca Akeley and husband, Steve, of Damariscotta, Ronald Storer and wife, Corinna, of Damariscotta, Rachel Williamson and husband, Randy, of Pemaquid, and Seth Benner, of San Diego, Calif.; cousins, William and Daryl Fraser, Jessica Day, Ronald (Jr.) Storer, Dustin and Chelsea Storer, Stephanie Pavlo, Patti Toth, Kami Thorpe, and Jeremy and Andrew Akeley; father and mother-in-law, Joseph and Suzanne Aloi, of New Jersey and Florida; and brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Pam Aloi, and their daughters of Franklin Lakes, N.J.

A memorial service will be held at the Wanderwood Farm, 79 Sidelinger Road, Nobleboro, ME 04555 on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024 from noon to 6 p.m. Food and refreshments will be served followed by stories and memories at 2 p.m. by family and friends. If you have a story or photo to share, please bring them with you.

In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe has been set up to help support his family whom Kevin loved so much: gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-kevin-benner-support-his-family.

Condolences, messages, and pictures for his family, may be expressed and shared by visiting his memorial page at stronghancock.com.

