Kevin Nisbet

at

Kevin Nisbet, 55, of New Harbor, passed away unexpectedly at his home on the morning of Oct. 24, 2025.

A funeral for Kevin will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 15 at the New Harbor United Methodist Church in New Harbor.

A full obituary will be published in next week’s edition of The Lincoln County News.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.


