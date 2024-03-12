Kim Lucy Blessington Hingston, 67, of Newcastle, passed away at Winship Green Nursing Center in Bath, after many years of varying illnesses. Born on March 26, 1956, in the town of Beverly, Mass., she was the daughter of Roderick and Deborah Blessington, of Topsfield, Mass.

Kim grew up in Topsfield, and graduated from Masconomet Regional High School. She met her future husband, Samuel Hingston, shortly after. They were married in 1977 and had two boys, John and Jeffery.

Along with being a homemaker, Kim worked for her husband’s company, Hingston Hot Tubs, and helped guide this very successful company through the ‘80s. In 1994, she and Sam bought a house in Newcastle, and moved there with their boys. Kim was always a horse lover and once in Maine, was able to own and board many horses at the family farm in Newcastle.

Kim loved maintaining her beautiful gardens, cooking, and had the “gift of gab.” She will be remembered for her engaging conversations and comfort she provided to so many people near and far. She was a wonderful mother, daughter, and friend to so many. Kim will also be remembered for her strength; and although she was not large in stature, she was tough and endured a lot in her lifetime.

Kim was predeceased by her son, John Hingston; and her husband, Samuel Hingston.

She is survived by her son, Jeffery Hingston and daughter-in-law, Marina; along with her granddaughter, Claire. Claire was her true joy and she loved seeing her when she could.

A celebration of life for both Kim, and her husband Sam, will be held in the summer of 2024.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

