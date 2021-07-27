On Sunday, July 25, 2021, our community unexpectedly lost a compassionate, adventurous, and generous soul. Kimberly “Kim” Ann Crocker lived her life with laughter and positivity, changing the lives of everyone she met. There are not enough words to describe every way Kim impacted every person she knew. Whether it be the unparalleled ability Kim had to connect with children or the mischievous antics she often found herself in growing up, you can guarantee that a conversation about Kim is always paired with a smile.

Kim is survived by her parents, Richard and Diane Crocker; her siblings, Allan Crocker (Barbara) and Clarence Edward Crocker (Candie); her children, Morgan Crocker, Demetrius and Dakota Hilgendorf; her granddaughter, Tinley Anne (due September 2021); her fiance, Brett Poussard; her stepchildren, Chase, Sage, and Lila Poussard; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and children of the community.

Kim grew up at her parents’ home in Boothbay, oftentimes overpowering her two younger brothers, Ed and Allan, to get her own way. She loved her family in such a passionate way that would never waiver through her 46 years of life. She was always so proud of the accomplishments of those close to her and always expected them to do everything they could to succeed. Always an out-of-the-box thinker, Kim even tried to convince Allan to fail his classes in school so he could have an extra year to dominate at sports.

She attended Boothbay Region High School where she excelled at the three sports she played: basketball, field hockey, and softball. She participated in many other activities including the GAAP program, Model State, and Homecoming Committee. She was the varsity letter award recipient for her class and was a class officer for all four years of high school. Kim liked to think she would have been a National Honor Society student, if it weren’t for the accounting grade her mother (also her teacher) gave her. Apparently a 26% was not enough for a passing grade.

For 22 years Kim devoted her life to the children of her community. Lighthouse Learning Center started off as a small, at-home daycare and flourished into a place that is vital to many families in the area. Each and every child who has attended Lighthouse Learning loves their “Kimmy.” She had a way of making the children feel special and loved. She was involved in a plethora of volunteer work with kids’ sports like peewee football and YMCA/AAU basketball. With Kim’s passing, we lose a part of the community that will never be replaced.

Kim loved Morgan, Demetrius, and Dakota unconditionally and did anything to give them the absolute best. Her life was centered around watching her children grow and succeed. She was so excited to marry Brett and officially become Chase, Sage, and Lila’s stepmom. Additionally, Kim was over the moon to become a grandmother to Tinley Anne. She was so proud of the life she had built, proven by the thousands of pictures she would take of friends and family. She wanted everyone to see and appreciate her life as much as she did.

We invite you to come and celebrate everything about Kim on Sunday, Aug. 1. She would want us to laugh, she would want us to tell her all the ways that she was wonderful, and she would want all of the people she loved to be together. We hope to see you at the Boothbay Region High School gymnasium at 2 p.m., with a reception at Mine Oyster to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please contact Boothbay Region High School or the Crocker family to donate towards the Kim Crocker Early Childhood Education Scholarship.

Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, please visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

