Kimberly Sue (Baldacchino) Ezzell, 56, of Wiscasset, passed away peacefully at her home on July 8, 2026 surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with stage IV lung cancer.

Kim was born on Jan. 9, 1970 in Quincy, Mass. to Gerard and Sheila (McKnight) Baldacchino. Her family moved to Maine in 1972, before spending a brief time in Connecticut beginning in 1978. In 1980, they returned to Maine, where she would put down roots and eventually raise her own family.

On July 11, 1987, she married her husband, Paul Ezzell. Together they shared nearly 39 years of marriage.

Kim’s work reflected her strong work ethic and willingness to do whatever needed to be done. As a teenager, she scooped ice cream, before working alongside her father building fiberglass duck boats in the family shop, and then performed laundry services for Cove’s Edge. She later worked in janitorial services for several local businesses throughout the area before settling into a position with Damariscotta Hardware for over 20 years.

She found joy in life’s simple pleasures, a hot cup of coffee, tending to her garden, and making people laugh. She could spend hours working through word games and puzzle books, and if you ever sat down to play Scrabble with her, you knew you were probably going to lose. She was wonderfully stubborn, quick with a joke, and the kind of person who would give you the shirt off her back if you needed it. More than anything, she cherished being “Gram.” Her grandchildren, Eli and Elena, were the center of her world and her greatest source of happiness.

She was predeceased by her mother, Sheila Baldacchino; and her brother, Gerard “Jerry” Baldacchino Jr.

Kim is survived by her husband, Paul Ezzell, of Wiscasset; her son, Chris Ezzell, of Wiscasset; her daughter, Nicole Snyder and husband, Josh, of Wiscasset; her cherished grandchildren, Eli and Elena; her father, Gerard Baldacchino, of Bristol; her sisters, Faith Crawford and husband, Kevin, of Bristol, Dawn Greenleaf and husband, Michael, of Damariscotta, and April Gagnon, of Newcastle; her best friend, Kim Chapman, of Woolwich, whose unwavering friendship, compassion, and selfless care meant more than words can express. Her daily visits, constant support, and loving care during Kim’s final days, and even after her passing, were extraordinary gifts that will never be forgotten. She also leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends who will miss her deeply.

Kim faced her battle with stage IV lung cancer the same way she lived her life, with remarkable strength, unwavering determination, and the stubborn spirit that everyone who loved her knew so well. Even as her illness progressed, she continued to show those around her just how strong she was. While cancer ultimately claimed her, it never diminished her love for her family, her sense of humor, or the generous heart that defined her. Though she will be deeply missed, the memories she created and the kindness she shared will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

A time of visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2026 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. A service will follow at 2 p.m., also at the funeral home.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

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