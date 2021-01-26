Kingsley G. Barnes, 76, of Pittston, died on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

He was born at his family’s farm in Wiscasset on June 8, 1944, the son of Charles and Cora (Erskine) Barnes.

Kingsley worked at BIW from 1977-2009, he was proud to be an Iron Worker and liked to share stories about being a “striker.” He swung a 22-pound mall to strike hot steel. Kingsley enjoyed all types of hunting but was passionate about goose and duck hunting. Kingsley could often be found at the racetrack, betting on the horses. He enjoyed the excitement of harness racing and owned several himself.

He was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Cora Barnes siblings, Charles Barnes, Robert Barnes, Carl Barnes, Carlene Barnes, and Richard Barnes; his son, John Barnes; and great-nephew, Gauge Barnes.

Kingsley is survived by his siblings, Roy Barnes, David Barnes, Sandra Barnes Winters, and William Barnes; daughter, April Barnes; granddaughters, Hunter Barnes, Hailey Barnes and Olivia Barnes grandsons, Calvin Cooper III and Benjamin Kipp; great-grandson, Justin McKinney; nephew, Shawn Barnes; great-nephew, Ridge Barnes and many nieces and nephews.

At his request there will be no service.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

