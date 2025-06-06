Kirk Bowman, of Clinton, passed away at home on Friday, May 23, 2025. He was a devoted fan of country music and cherished the companionship of his beloved dogs, Jackie and Frankie.

Kirk recently worked at Walmart. He was raised in Washington, Maine and attended Medomak Valley High School in Waldoboro.

Kirk was predeceased by his parents, Carl and Virginia Bowman; his sisters, Twyla Perry, Barbara Jackson, and Carla Richards; and his brother, Eugene Bowman. He is survived by his siblings, Ionne Allen, Patricia Shuman, and Wyatt Bowman; as well as many nieces and nephews.

No services will be held at this time.

