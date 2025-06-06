The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Kirk Bowman

at

Kirk Bowman, of Clinton, passed away at home on Friday, May 23, 2025. He was a devoted fan of country music and cherished the companionship of his beloved dogs, Jackie and Frankie.

Kirk recently worked at Walmart. He was raised in Washington, Maine and attended Medomak Valley High School in Waldoboro.

Kirk was predeceased by his parents, Carl and Virginia Bowman; his sisters, Twyla Perry, Barbara Jackson, and Carla Richards; and his brother, Eugene Bowman. He is survived by his siblings, Ionne Allen, Patricia Shuman, and Wyatt Bowman; as well as many nieces and nephews.

No services will be held at this time.


 Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^