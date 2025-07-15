A memorial mass for Kitty “Catherine” Hyland Gregg, who passed away on March 20, 2024 in Cockeysville, Md., will be held at St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Newcastle on Saturday, July 26, 2025 at 11 a.m. Her funeral mass was canceled at the time of her passing due to severe weather. Family will be attending and all are welcome.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

