Kris Martin left us on June 15, 2026. Born on Jan. 2, 1963 to Sally Sprague and Alfred Martin, he grew up in New Harbor, where he perfected the art of messing around in boats. After moving to Florida with his family and stepfather Jerry Brackett, he graduated from Palm Beach Gardens High School and joined the Navy, serving in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

After completing his service, Kris returned to Maine, where he met and married Lucy Phinney. For nearly 40 summers, they ran the Gosnold Arms Inn. Each winter, they traveled to their home on the Loxahatchee in Jupiter, Fla. and worked at North Palm Beach’s Lost Tree Club.

Kris was captain of his beloved Parker 25, a proud veteran, intrepid Mr. Fix-It, lawn-mowing tyrant, and all-around great guy.

He leaves his wife, Lucy; and their dog, Remy, who has surely lost his best friend. He is also survived by many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews, and friends in Maine and Florida. Kris also leaves his devoted sister, Robin, who lovingly cared for him throughout his illness; her husband, David; his nephew, Caleb; and Caleb’s daughter, Addie, both of whom Kris adored.

Private services will be held at a future date.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

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